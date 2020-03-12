All of a sudden the frequency and seriousness of conversation surrounding COVID19 has exponentially increased. How are we to think about this?
I’ve seen my own perspective change—from rolling my eyes to considering how we ought to be responsible with our thoughts and actions. I’m writing as a pastor—not a medical professional, nor as a government official suggesting. I want to help us think about thinking about what has been thrust upon us as a society.
We may not even know what we think until we see the fruit of that thinking because of heart pounding while watching the news; or feeling frustration as people comment on social media; or growing angry at people “raiding” the store.
Whatever you are thinking—right or wrong—pay attention to it!
We are brittle and tenuous people, much less in control of our circumstances than we like to imagine. We sense it as we experience nervousness and fear as a virus, or something else we cannot control, comes to our area. Psalm 103:15-19 reminds us that man’s days are not forever, but enduring love of the Lord lasts for eternity!
We quickly see what we truly value. Whether materialism or relationships, our thinking about COVID19 shines a light on the things and people we love most. When sharing toys with friends wasn’t going so well, my wife and I used to tell our children, “People are more important than things!” Of course, this isn’t original with us. We see this in Scripture too. The writer of Ecclesiastes calls it “Vanity of vanities…all is vanity.” (Ecc 1:2)
In Matthew 6:19-34, Jesus speaks about worry and forbids it three times in verses 25, 31, and 34. And in Philippians 4:6-7 the Apostle Paul said, “Be anxious for nothing…” Really? Yes. But rather than simply try to stop, we are to make a shift to take our worry, our cares, our legitimate concerns to the Lord in prayer. Jesus came to lift our burdens and carry them for us.
Worry reveals our lack of control and uncertainty regarding whom to trust. Friend, our Creator God, the Almighty One, who gave His Son, Jesus, is completely worth our full trust.
How do we know if what we’re thinking about COVID19 is right or wrong? And how do we make a shift?
We know our concern has shifted to worry when we avoid taking our concerns to the Lord in prayer and when we stop doing what is right—loving Jesus with all our heart and soul and mind and strength and loving our neighbor as ourselves (Mark 12:29-31).
When we think about COVID19, think about how to best care for those around you with each decision. When you purchase, do so in a way that cares for your needs, trusting God, and doing your part to make provision for the needs of others as well.
In all of this remember that our eternal safety comes from Jesus who took on Himself our very deadly virus called we call sin. Love the Lord with all your heart, friends.