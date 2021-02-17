Now that we have the chocolate season out of the way (just kidding) … it’s time to think about another favorite holiday, St. Patrick’s Day. My mother was of Irish descent, and we always had something special for the holiday. It might be a mint and chocolate dessert or Irish stew on mashed potatoes, but whatever it was, we wore something green to the table that day. It was also the only day that shenanigans were tolerated by my mother.
When I worked as a bartender for local Irishman Tom Looney, and alongside another Irishman Tim Maddigan, St. Patty’s Day was always fun, as many may remember. There was plenty of green beer and crème de menthe to go around, with good times and good friends.
I was looking up recipes for the holiday and noted that cabbage and potatoes were found in most of them. Colcannon, which is basically mashed potatoes with cabbage cooked into it, is one of my favorite dishes. I’m not a big fan of corned beef, but will trade that out for roast pork or ham any day.
This week, I found a delicious stew and an unusual pizza to share with readers, as well as a meatless dish if you tire of fish on Fridays during Lent. I will have another meatless dish next week that also looks pretty tasty, so heads up for that. If you gave up chocolate for Lent (so brave), this week’s dessert may have just the right amount of sweetness to make you forget your cravings.
Cabbage and Sausage Stew
Ingredients:
1 pkg (13.5 oz) Polish kielbasa with 2 lengths in a package. Cut each length down the middle (lengthwise) and slice into half-coins
1 large Vidalia (or other sweet) onion, chopped
3 carrots, peeled and shredded
1 small head of cabbage, coarsely sliced
1 lg can (28 oz) peeled tomatoes, with juice
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 tsp garlic powder (or to suit taste)
1/2 tsp black pepper (or to suit taste)
Directions:
Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add onions, carrots, and cabbage. Stir to coat vegetables well with oil. Add the cut sausage. Then add garlic powder and pepper to taste; stir.
Cover and simmer over medium-low heat for 20 minutes until crisp-tender or to the desired doneness.
Cut tomatoes into quarters; add tomatoes and juice. Continue cooking for 10 minutes.
Serve up a bowl of the stew and accompany with a corn muffin or wedge of cornbread, if desired. Enjoy.
* If you are not a fan of tomatoes, you could switch out for some cut up potatoes and chicken broth for the juice and it would be just as delicious.