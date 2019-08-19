Known as the storefront on the corner for the past 57 years, VanDenover Jewelry at 1 East Charles, is now under the new ownership of Chad Benter, a third generation to the VanDenover family of Oelwein. Chad is the son of the Dean and Linda (VanDenover) Benter, of Oelwein.
“This store was originally owned by Whiley Davis,” said Benter. “My grandfather, Jim VanDenover, wanted to purchase the business from Davis. He went to the Oelwein Bank and talked to Church Williams about a loan. He was told, if he went to a watch and clock school and completed the courses, he would give him the money to purchase the business from Whiley. So, my grandpa packed the kids up and went to Gem City College in Quincy, Illinois, for watch, clock and jewelry repair, which was about a year’s course time. He then came back and purchased it in 1962. My mom bought it from my grandfather in November of 1988.”
Benter, himself has had full ownership since July of this year and has been busy revamping and remodeling the storefront. It had not been remodeled since his grandfather had done so after the tornado in 1968.
To begin with, it was decided that the storefront would be gutted out. It was followed with painting and complete remodeling of the inside. The storefront is now equipped with new glass cases for showcasing.
Benter, wanting to update the look of the business and personalize it as a new owner, has been busy upgrading the inventory to reflect more of his own personal tastes, trending styles, and what his customers have expressed interest in. He has also upgraded the packaging to include a more luxurious black gift box with the insignia of VDJ within a diamond ring as a new branding of his business.
“Our wedding rings line has been redone and will be coming in soon,” said Benter. “We are hoping this new line of rings will be along the lines of trends in the United States, but also, a bit different then what you typically find everywhere. We want to be known for a little different than everybody else in a market where you can go find the same ring in a hundred different places. We carry a lot of things that you can’t find anywhere else.”
VanDenover Jewelry offers its customers engagement rings, loose diamonds, all types of jewelry including rings, earrings, pendants, along with Allison Kaufman and Fredrick Duclos (new line) jewelry pieces.
“We are such a small town that we carry everything,” said Benter, who said that what set their business apart from the competitors was the edge with their servicing and personal interaction with their customers.
“I’m an actual bench jeweler,” said Benter, “so we have the ability to make, repair and replace jewelry pieces. So, nothing ever gets sent out, it all stays in house for repairs and another plus is that people get to talk to me directly. So, when you come in and are concerned about a piece of jewelry you would actually talk to me, as a bench jeweler. Person to person interaction with knowledge of what the real inner-workings of what a bench jeweler does.”
One interesting and unique aspect of the remodeling that is only three-fourths done, has to do with adding some visual enjoyment for his customers.
“I will be the first to showcase my shop,” said Benter. “It will be open to the public to be able to view the process of my creating or repairing jewelry pieces. Currently my repair bench and all the equipment is hidden in the back. I want to bring it in here, there will be a glass window that they can see what we do and how we do it.”
Having worked for 25 years with his parents, and a lot of time around the family business throughout the years, he had gained the same type of working ability as his grandfather, according to Benter.
“Growing up,” said Benter, “I was here as a kid. It’s a family business. So, a lot of times we weren’t with babysitters, we were just sitting down here. We got to see how it’s done, and we got to sit in back room and play with a lot of the tools. My grandpa would waste no time in teaching us.”
Benter continued, “My grandpa has done a lot of good for Oelwein. What he and several other jewelers in Iowa are known for, about 15 of them, is that when they recognized the need to combat the competition from the mall jewelers. So, they put money together and formed a central jewelry location that all the bills went to.
“At that time, it was called the Regional Jewelry Organization based in Newton, Iowa. All these different jewelers were buying jewelry for their stores through this, in mass quantity, so companies were giving larger discounts, which allowed for prices to be kept lower or stay the same for the buyers. It is now its own company and has changed its name to Retail Jewelry Organization.”
RJO has become the largest retail jewelry organization in the United States, with about 17,000 jewelers,” Benter said. “About 15 years ago our family owned it, but it got so large that RJO itself was able to purchase the stockholders stock back from them. We were grandfathered into the company.”
VanDenover Jewelry is operated now by Chad Benter and Gabbie Moore. He shared that his business has very loyal and phenomenal customers. An open house is in the works after the completion of the workshop area, according to Benter.
Store hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.