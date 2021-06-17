These germs invited two other bigger disease invaders, Discouragement and Disbelief. They weaken the body, soul and spirit. Left untreated, they kill your hope and joy and change the trajectory of your life.
Have you ever been in this place? Sometimes we may have a “crisis” in our belief system, but we never share it with anyone. We’re afraid to. Afraid to admit that we are not always strong and in control of our life, let alone our thoughts.
Soon I began to notice the “what if’s?” in my thoughts. “What if everything I have believed about God, or life, has been wrong? What if I have been taken like a fool by well-intentioned, time-honored “religion?” What if God was good, but He was imperfect, and unable to keep His promises? Or worse, what if He was at times, disinterested or disgusted with me?
A crisis of our faith is something that could last a week, a year, or just a few hours. It causes inner turmoil, and we don’t know what course of action to take or how to help ourselves. Disbelief is when we are no longer able to accept something as true or real anymore, like we had before.
When I felt crushed by life circumstances, I needed to let all those “what if’s” come to the surface. Don’t contain the pus, but let it out. Speak the what if’s” out loud, even to God. Look them in the eye. Only then could I decide that I would get up and fight! Immediately I felt a strength and resolve begin to return.
Three things I did to fight the infection: I read the Scriptures for it says that faith is helped by hearing God’s Word (Faith comes by hearing the Word of God- Romans 10:17.)
I ramped up the exercise of my faith muscles. I spent time in worship and praise (I will call upon the Lord, who is worthy to be praised; so shall I be saved from my enemies. Psalm 18:3.)
I fed myself encouragement (1 Sam 30:6) by recalling the times God had shown up and I sensed His presence in my life, even back to my childhood years. For this, I reached up on top of my refrigerator and grabbed my quart-sized zip-lock baggie filled with written words of encouragement. These are notes written by others when they were praying for my family. They sensed God giving them helpful words for us. This was of great help to me. I knew God had already spoken into my life and situation just so that I would be able to endure all things.
Even when our life seems to be crashing down, please realize that God is likely allowing it so that He can raise up that which is better for us. Even when we partly cause our troubles, God is able to turn them for our ultimate good. Even Christ in heaven intercedes for us! (Heb 7:25.)
Here’s the beauty from ashes story line: A crisis in faith seems like a weakness. Yet, fixing our eyes on Him, it allows a freedom within us to emerge that money, education or possessions will never deliver. Even now, years later, I can say that I am still discovering my Savior’s love and freedom during life’s trials, in the way that only He can offer. I have an excitement about what my Savior is doing in my life now and is yet do. The battle can be ferocious, but with Him, We win.