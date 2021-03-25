Before the onset of the virus, residents could take part in activities outside of the facility, including visits to the Czech museum in Cedar Rapids, fishing at Rodgers Park outside of Vinton, eating lunch at nearby Turner Hall and many more events.
This last year has been full of challenges for Activity Directors as well as nursing home staff across the country amid the COVID pandemic, according to Amy Sparks with Keystone Care Center.
“Our volunteers weren’t allowed to come in to do activities,” Sparks said. “Most of our resident’s know our volunteers from the community so it was always nice to have them come in and catch up with the residents. The residents and staff had to go through daily to weekly changes, modifying all activities, social distancing. Taking it all in at once was overwhelming.”
Yet the families and residents have been very understanding according to Sparks and the care center made every opportunity available for them to stay in contact with their loved ones and to have fun while they are at it. Sparks started introducing new activities to ensure that, incorporating remote control car races, bowling, words in words, song quiz, music history, travel club and science projects. Bowling is now a favorite with residents.
“Social media is a huge help because it’s always nice to see what other facilities have done that residents enjoyed,” Sparks said. “We did reindeer games where residents go to shoot nerf guns at the staff that were running around Christmas trees. We also did tattoos and brews, residents were able to come out and get a fake tattoo and a drink. I think they’ve enjoyed trying a variety of different activities.”
Contrary to popular belief, residents do get some times outdoors. Sparks stated ss long as the weather is cooperative, the staff encourages the residents to go outside or sit on the porch. The care center has an enclosed courtyard with a gazebo, benches and swing for the residents to enjoy.
“Once the weather improves, we will start gardening, having patio talk and treats,” Sparks said. “Being outside in the sunshine just makes everyone feel better. Hopefully with restrictions beginning to be lifted, we can go fishing, have a picnic at the park just to get out for a while.”
Residents have exercises daily in the mornings, walk in the hallways and other practices to maintain or regain physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Sparks has her own ways of doing the same for herself. She enjoys reading, spending time with her fiance, children, dog and grandson.