Sunday, May 3, is the 124th day of 2020. There are 242 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlights in History:
On May 3, 1802, Washington, D.C. was incorporated as a city.
On this date:
In 1913, Clorox had its beginnings as five entrepreneurs agreed to set up a liquid bleach factory in Oakland, Calif.
In 1916, Irish nationalists Padraic Pearse, Thomas Clarke and Thomas MacDonagh were executed by a British firing squad; they were among 16 people put to death for their roles in the Easter Rising.
In 1937, Margaret Mitchell won the Pulitzer Prize for her novel, “Gone with the Wind.”
In 1948, the Supreme Court, in Shelley v. Kraemer, ruled that covenants prohibiting the sale of real estate to blacks or members of other racial groups were legally unenforceable.
In 1978, spam email was born as Gary Thuerk, a marketing executive for the Digital Equipment Corp. of Maynard, Massachusetts, transmitted an unsolicited sales pitch for a new line of computers to 400 prospective customers on ARPANET, a precursor to the internet; the stunt generated some business, as well as complaints. “Sun Day” took place on a Wednesday as thousands of people extolling the virtues of solar energy held events across the country.
In 1979, Conservative Party leader Margaret Thatcher was chosen to become Britain’s first female prime minister as the Tories ousted the incumbent Labour government in parliamentary elections.
In 1984, Michael Dell founded Dell Computer Corp. while a student at the University of Texas in Austin.
In 1999, some 70 tornadoes roared across Oklahoma and Kansas, killing 46 people and injuring hundreds.
In 2006, a federal jury in Alexandria, Virginia, rejected the death penalty for al-Qaida conspirator Zacarias Moussaoui, deciding he should spend life in prison for his role in 9/11; as he was led from the courtroom, Moussaoui taunted, “America, you lost.”
In 2007, British girl Madeleine McCann vanished during a family vacation in Portugal nine days before her fourth birthday; her disappearance remains unsolved.
Today’s Birthdays: Actor Alex Cord is 87. Singer Frankie Valli is 86. Former Idaho Gov. Butch Otter is 78. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, is 77. Sports announcer Greg Gumbel is 74. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., is 71. Pop singer Mary Hopkin is 70. Singer Christopher Cross is 69. Country musician Cactus Moser (Highway 101) is 63. Rock musician David Ball (Soft Cell) is 61. Former Sen. David Vitter, R-La., is 59. Country singer Shane Minor is 52. Actress Amy Ryan is 52. Actor Bobby Cannavale is 50. Music and film producer-actor Damon Dash is 49. Country musician John Driskell Hopkins (Zac Brown Band) is 49. Country-rock musician John Neff is 49. Actress Marsha Stephanie-Blake is 45.
— The Associated Press