PUBLISHED IN THE MAY 2, 2013 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Oelwein Cub Scout Pack 37 Tigers recently visited the Oelwein Daily Register, where Deb Kunkle gave them a tour of the newspaper offices. The scouts, accompanied by several chaperones, also watched a press run of one of the many publications printed in the pressroom. They learned how a newspaper is put together from start to finish. In front from left are Devin Gonzales, Owen Gieselman and Brandon Hoover. In the second row are Ayden James, Regan McKeeman, Ricky McKeeman and Eric Smith. In the back row are Cub Master Janet McKeeman and Boy Scout Den Chief Harrison Gieselman.