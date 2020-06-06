After 32 years of being a friendly face for the U.S. Postal Service in south Benton County, Sandy Thoren will retire from the Newhall Post Office on Friday.
“I started working part-time in Van Horne in 1988 and I thought it would be an interesting job,” Thoren said. “The people are what I enjoy most about this job. I’ve met so many nice people in both Newhall and Van Horne.”
Thoren took over the postmaster position in Newhall eight years ago after the previous employee retired, She grew up in Van Horne and knew the residents there while with the post office in town for 24 years and running her beauty shop, so transitioning to Newhall introduced her to new people.
“It’s such a friendly town,” Thoren said. “I will be coming back to visit the library and with people I’ve grown to know over the years. I just like being around people and retirement won’t change that.”
Thoren looks forward to reading a whole book all the way through in her retirement, but also feels it will take some time to get used to not working.