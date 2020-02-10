VINTON - Three sets of nominations were returned for Vinton’s 2nd Ward special election scheduled for Tuesday, March 3.
Hayley Rippel, Benton County Auditor, shared that papers for the election were returned by three residents for the election by last Friday’s 5 p.m. deadline.
Second ward residents Leon Barber, Andrew Elwick and Kurt Karr all submitted papers to have their name included on the ballot for the city’s special election.
Voters will be going to the Vinton Skate and Activity Center to cast votes for the seat.
During a meeting last month, Gina Elder, Benton County Auditor’s office, explained that a new law states that the polls must be open from 7 a.m. and be open all day.
“It is no longer possible to have polls open at noon until 8 p.m.,” Edler told council members at a January meeting.
For last November’s election there was no nomination papers returned.
Ron Elwick had served as the council representative for the over 30 years. City officials made the decision to hold the special election after an attempt to fill the seat hit a bump.
Andrew Elwick and Mark Noe both expressed an interest in serving on the council. However, Robert Fischer, city attorney, informed the council that the appointment was premature because Ron Elwick was still serving as the council person.
Fischer explained that the council could try to make another appointment or hold the special election.
Candidate profiles will be printed in the paper prior to the election.