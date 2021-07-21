VINTON — Three members of the Vinton-Shellsburg Community School board will have their names listed on the ballot in November.
Superintendent Kyle Koeppen shared that the District #1 director seat and two at-large seats will all be listed on the ballot. Those seats are currently held by Mike TImmermans, Rob Levis and Sue Gates, respectively.
“The election this year will be held Tuesday, November 2, 2021,” Koeppen said.
He asked that the board set the date and time for the district’s organizational meeting after the election. “We (school districts) are being asked to set the date for the organizational board meeting.” It is at that first meeting, that board members will elect the president and vice president of the board, as well as other annual appointments.
That meeting will be held Monday, November 15, at the district’s Central Office.
For several years the state held school board elections in September right after the start of the school year.
However, the state legislature decided to change that practice and combine that and city elections together as measure to reduce election costs to both cities and school districts.
Aside from the election date, other important dates related to the board openings are:
Persons interested in running for the board may begin filing nomination papers as of Monday, August 23.
The deadline for turning in papers is Thursday, September 16, by 5 p.m.
In other business:
- Koeppen stated that the district’s website would be available starting July 19 for families to begin registering on line for the coming school year.
“Building secretaries will be back in the buildings full time as of August 9 to help with registrations,” he said.
The district will not be holding a registration event as they have in the past, but instead are urging as many families as possible to use the website.
“The new teachers workshop is scheduled for August 12 and the local Kiwanis and Lions Clubs are holding a joint lunch meeting to welcome the new teachers,” Koeppen told board members.
School will start Monday, August 23, for students 1-12 grades, kindergarten will start Tuesday, August 24 and preschool the following day.
-The board was asked to approve a bid from C&S Concrete Construction for work at Tilford Elementary, the Middle School and Karr Athletic Complex for a total of $45,558.
Koeppen explained to he board that these projects will “fix access points to become ADA accessible, the driveway entry at the middle school and paving around the sidewalk curb in the back of Tilford.”
The work at Tilford would move the dumpsters out of the bus lane and across the parking lot, making the drop off/pick up of students much easier at the building.
Motion passed to accept the bid for the work.