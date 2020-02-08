VINTON — Spring is just right around the corner and with that comes construction season.
Vinton city officials have three street projects that they are hoping to complete during the 2020 construction season.
To that end, a pre-design meeting was held last week to inform residents in the areas of the work being done. “You have some valuable input for things we don’t know,” Nate Kass, Fehr-Graham, Principal/Branch Manager, told those people attending.
Kass outlined the three areas that the city will be letting bids for later this spring. Project areas include W 6th Street from C Avenue to 2nd Avenue; W 9th Street from C Avenue to 1st Avenue; and finally E 10th Street and E 11th Streets from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue.
With the mild winter, Kass explained that staff was able to get “field work completed for the projects, but at this time no design has been finalized.
“That’s why its important that we have meetings like this to get your input,” he said.
Bidding letting will be in the spring “so it is important that we get bids out as early as possible,” Kass said. “Before contractors have their calendars filled.”
He added that the work being done is classified as three separate projects. “So depending on the time frame, there maybe one or three different firms in town working,” he said.
A presentation outlined the scope of each project:
W 6th Street:
-complete street reconstruction, with storm sewer intakes, sanitary sewer, manholes and water mains;
- asphalt pavement with concrete curb & gutter;
- possible roadway widening;
- crosswalks.
Kass explained that weather permitting, the complete project could take 3-4 months;
West 9th Street:
-complete street reconstruction, with storm sewer intakes, sanitary sewer, manholes and water main crossings;
- asphalt pavement with concrete curb & gutter;
- crosswalks.
This project is estimated to take 2-3 months weather permitting.
East 10th Street:
-complete street reconstruction, with water mains;
- asphalt pavement with concrete curb & gutter;
- possible roadway widening;
- crosswalks.
Being a single block, this project is estimated at a completion period of 4 to 6 weeks, weather permitting.
East 11th Street:
-complete street reconstruction
- asphalt pavement with concrete curb & gutter;
- roadway widening;
- crosswalks.
Again, being a single block, this project is estimated at a completion period of 4 to 6 weeks, weather permitting.
Kass explained that there may be times during the project that residents would not be access to the street in front of their homes. “You may not be able to use your driveways,” he said.
“There may be times when you have to walk to your residence,” Kass added.
Terry Rawlins, a homeowner along 6th Street, asked if the one way on B Avenue near Fareway would be suspended during the duration of the project.
“That’s a good question,” Kass said. “We hadn’t thought about that.”
He went on to explain that as part of the project, contracts would be written to make sure emergency services are able to use the street.
“If you have neighbors with special needs, medical deliveries or wheelchair, please let us know so we can put things in the plans for contractors to assist those residents,” Kass added. “We don’t know if you don’t tell us.”
Communication is key for a successful project.
“There may be times during a project that residents will find notes on their door or someone knocking on the door,” Kass said.
Kass was asked about sidewalk replacement. He explained that if sidewalks or driveways were removed as part of the project, contractors would be replacing those items.
“Replacement would follow the city code of 5-foot sidewalks,” he explained. Kass added that if the new sidewalk was wider than the old, the space would be taken from the parking and not the homeowner’s property.
With past projects, Kass stated, homeowners had asked contractors to replace driveways or sidewalks while workwas being done. “This is something that can be completed through special assessment,” he explained.
A special assessment means the city can assess the cost of the additional work to the homeowners taxes to cover the cost. “Any project of that sort would need to be submitted in writing,” he said.
Once planning is complete, the projects will be submitted to the city council for approval before going out to bid.
“We are really pushing forward on these projects,” Kass stated “because we would like to get the letting done early.”