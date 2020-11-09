Union volleyball was recognized with three NICL East All-Conference selections after finishing their season 32-10 and reaching the State Volleyball Tournament for the second year in a row.
Senior Allie Driscol was named First Team All-Conference, finishing her season with 1,003 assists, 55 kills, 26 blocks, 210 digs and went 280 of 299 serving with 16 aces. Driscol’s assists numbers ranked second in Iowa for the season and she finished with 3,050 career assists, a new school record.
Senior Belle Weber joined Driscol as a First Team All-Conference after finishing her season with 550 kills, 33 blocks, 295 digs and went 309 of 328 serving with 46 aces. Weber finished her Union career with 1,865, a new school record, and her kill total this season ranks second among high school players this season.
Senior libero Sophie Winkelpleck was named an Honorable Mention, tallying a team-high 374 digs and went 252 of 289 serving with 33 aces.