Vinton-Shellsburg field events continued a season trend of excellence at Thursday’s State Qualifying Meet in Independence as three Vikettes-senior Kayla Griffith, sophomore Brylee Bruce, junior Abby Bartz-qualified for State.
“I’m proud of all the hard work they’ve put in to get this far,” coach Heather Kalous said. “After not having a season or a State meet last year, it’s going to be even more fun to go down there with these three girls. Their coaches are very proud of them.”
Griffith in the high jump was the first to punch her ticket to the Blue Oval as she won a tight three way battle against Waverly-Shell Rock’s Reagan Dahlquist and Charles City’s Keely Collins.
“It’s still not quite hit me yet,” Griffith said. “I was shaky afterwards. I wanted to get to 5’-2” or 5’-3”, but I’m happy I was able to get by with 5’-1”. The best part is I’m not going to State alone.”
Bruce was the second district champion of the day for VS after throwing a personal best 124’-2”, nearly five feet farther than the runner-up throw. She made this throw on her third attempt after two decent throws and adjustments thereafter.
“The first one was a bad release, the next one felt good coming off,” Bruce said. “I put it all together on that third throw. I knew the moment it left my hand it was good and I had qualified with that throw.”
The sophomore’s previous best was around 112 feet thrown much earlier in the season. While admittedly nervous going into Thursday, Bruce’s family and teammates encouraged her and the nerves slowly went away.
“They were by my side the entire time,” Bruce said. “It all felt surreal. When they announced I had made 124, I remember everyone just looked around. We all knew that was state qualifying range. I’m really excited to get there and have Abby and Kayla there too.”
“Hard work pays off for girls like Brylee,” Kalous added. “She’s been a great learner under coach Womochil and just continued grinding when throws weren’t going her way this season. It all showed at Independence.”
Bartz finished third at shot put with a throw of 37’4”, which still got here into the State meet with an at-large qualification. The junior previously qualified for Drake Relays in April.
“We felt confident that her throw was enough to get her into State,” Kalous said. “We looked at the numbers and found she was the fourth best throw left in 3A. We’d hope to get some other individuals or relays to State, but came up short this year. This is a young team, so I’m confident we’ll be back stronger next year.”
Approximate schedule of events: discus (Bruce) Thursday at 9:00 a.m., high jump (Griffith) Thursday at 11:30 a.m., shot put (Bartz) Friday at 9:00 a.m.
Vinton Newspapers will have coverage of these and other State events over the course of the State meet online and in Tuesday’s Vinton Eagle.