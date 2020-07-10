CLIVE — Someone who bought a Powerball® ticket in Waterloo won a $500,000 prize in Wednesday’s drawing.
The $500,000-winning ticket was purchased at the Guddi Mart, a grocery store at 306 Byron Ave. in Waterloo. The ticket came within one number of having at least a share of Wednesday’s $69.3 million jackpot.
The ticket matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball to initially win a $50,000 prize. But whoever bought the ticket also added the Power Play® option to the purchase, which multiplied the prize to $500,000.
Wednesday’s winning numbers were: 3-10-34-36-62 and Powerball 5. The Power Play number was 10. No one matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, so the big prize climbs to an estimated $79 million annuity ($63 million cash option) for Saturday.
The Waterloo ticket was one of three in the country to win a $500,000 prize in Wednesday night’s drawing. The other two were in New Jersey and Puerto Rico.
The Guddi Mart will receive a $500 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the $500,000-winning ticket.
Prizes of $500,000 must be claimed at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. The lottery’s offices are open Monday through Friday, and currently offer curbside prize claims by appointment. To make an appointment to claim the prize, the winner or winners should call the lottery at 515-725-7900.
Powerball players in Iowa have 365 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.