VINTON-Timothy “Tim” Kemp, 65, passed away from lung cancer at the Ed and Joan Hemphill Hospice Unit at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
Private graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton.
Tim was born January 28, 1956 in Vinton, Iowa, the son of F. Rex and Marian Zimmerman Kemp.
Tim worked at Iowa Concrete, Rockwell Collins and most recently at the Vinton Pizza Ranch. In his leisure time, Tim enjoyed working with ham radios, refinishing/restringing guitars and spending time with his pets, Hazel the beagle and Leo the cat, that were both an important part of his life. Tim’s strong faith in God helped him face his fears.
Left to cherish Tim’s memories are his siblings: Janice Ericson, Larry (Kathleen) Kemp, Tom (Shirley) Kemp and Kathy (Raymond Stockdale); sister-in-law, Virginia Kemp; ten nephews and five nieces.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jerry Kemp; and his brother-in-law, Ed Ericson.
The family wishes to thank the Ed and Joan Hemphill Hospice Unit at St. Luke’s in Cedar Rapids for the wonderful care that was given to Tim and his family.
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Tim and his family.