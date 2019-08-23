OELWEIN — Tim Reed State Farm Insurance has officially moved. The State Farm agents can now be found at the building formerly known as Dr. Pelc’s office, right on Highway 150 just south of Third Street SE, across from Gundersen Palmer Home Health Services.
“This new location is easier for consumers and our current customers to find, and gives us the space necessary to continue to grow,” said Tim Reed, CPCU, agent.
The office space has been completely renovated and updated to fit the Tim Reed State Farm team’s needs. With the front doors facing Highway 150, it is easily accessible, including plenty of parking.
“We are very blessed and excited for the new opportunities that this space will present for our team and our customers,” said Reed. “My team and I look forward to continuing to serve Fayette and Buchanan County in all their insurance and financial needs. We have created many valuable relationships throughout the past 16 years. Helping people manage risks and achieve financial wellness is very satisfying.”
The purchase of this professional office building, as well as other commercial properties in town, is part of Reed’s continued commitment to and investment in the community.
For more information regarding Tim Reed State Farm and their new location, 305 First Ave SE, contact them at 319-283-3877 or visit www.timreed.biz