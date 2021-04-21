Benton’s Cade Timmerman is forgoing any public signing, yet that doesn’t take away from the fact the senior is excited to continue his baseball career at Southeastern Community College in West Burlington after graduation.
“They contacted me after last year’s Xavier game,” Timmerman said. “I took a visit down there and really liked the atmosphere. I figured it was a place I could grow my game and have the academics I needed. Meeting all the coaches was really nice. All of that combined pulled me that way.”
Timmerman had certainly considered continuing his baseball career beyond high school. As a junior at Benton, Timerman 13 runs, 26 hits and one homerun at bat. Perhaps his biggest contribution to the Bobcats came defensively between shortstop and as the team’s ace on the mound. He recorded 39 putouts and 40 assists at shortstop. In nine games pitching (35 innings), Timmerman had a 4-3 record as he struck out 33 batters and recorded an ERA of 2.97. Against Cedar Rapids Xavier in the second round of Districts, Timmerman allowed one run and helped the Bobcats to a 3-2 upset and later advanced to their first State tournament since 2012.
“[Southeastern] told me they liked the way I competed in that game,” Timmerman said. “They wanted someone with fight and heart. I never knew where I’d end up before talking with them. That’s when it all unraveled.”
At SCC, Timmerman hopes to compete both infield and pitch, but will be looked to for pitching this upcoming season. Before he heads out to West Burlington, Timmerman has the goal of leading the Bobcats back to the State tournament once again and advancing past the quarterfinals despite a large senior class graduating last year.
“I feel like we have a strong team coming back,” Timmerman said. “We are underestimated as a team going into this season. We can always get stronger, faster and I feel that I can improve my own game.”
Timmerman stated making his commitment earlier in April was a relief and allowed him to focus on taking the next step in his game. He has been participating in spring baseball to improve his overall skills and build of a strong junior year that saw him named Second Team WaMaC West.
“I know some of the guys in my commitment class and we’re really excited to make a run at the (junior college) World Series,” Timmerman said. “That’s all a ways away in the future, but being ready for my future is important. We have high goals set already.”
Cade is the son of Mark and Stephanie Timmerman of Keystone. Plans to study towards a business administration degree in college. Outside of baseball, Timmerman was named First Team All-District as a linebacker for the football team and was named to the Iowa Football Coaches Association 2020 Academic All-State team.