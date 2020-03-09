March 8, 2020
OELWEIN — Timothy Greene, of Oelwein, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his home.
Services are pending at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
March 8, 2020
OELWEIN — Timothy Greene, of Oelwein, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his home.
Services are pending at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.