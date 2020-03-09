Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

March 8, 2020

OELWEIN — Timothy Greene, of Oelwein, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his home.

Services are pending at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.

Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com

