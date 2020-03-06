To carb or not to carb, that is the digestion

Trying to stay true to a low-carb diet is super tough for someone who loves bread and pasta as much as I do. I am ok without bread, I just don’t have any in my house. But pasta, or rice, has always been a go-to for one-dish meals or sides. It’s tough to break the carb cycle!
I have been doing pretty good, but last Friday I fell off the wagon, and again on Saturday! Friday, my sister called to remind me of a potluck I had planned to attend. It was at 7 and I got out of work at 6! Since it was the first Friday of Lent, I threw together a mac ‘n cheese with tuna and peas. I also tried to quickly bake a sheet cake, but I must have tipped the pan on the way to the oven, because it came out looking like a ski slope. That stayed home!
So, I got to the potluck and found my sister had brought Mom’s goulash, a real diet-breaker! Needless to say, I was carbed out when I got home from the potluck.
Then Saturday I decided to do something with the ski slope slab of chocolate cake. (Frosting hides a multitude of mistakes!) I cut it into thirds and made a layered German chocolate version, and then invited family over to eat it. I should have sent the leftovers with them, but forgot (Freudian slip).
So, I have spent this week trying to get back on the low-carb track. The following recipe is about to become my new favorite. You can make the recipe as printed or change out the macaroni for cauliflower florets, which is my option. The Montreal steak seasoning is found in with the other seasonings at the grocery store and, happily, there is a low-sodium version, too. This seasoning is great on all cuts of beef and pork.
Happy cooking (and eating) this week!
Philly Mac ‘n Cheesesteak
Ingredients:
8 oz. uncooked large elbow macaroni (about 2 cups)
1 lb. extra-lean ground beef
2 cups thinly sliced yellow onions
2 medium green bell peppers, cut in thin strips
1 tablespoon Montreal steak seasoning
1 package (8 oz.) 1/3-less-fat cream cheese (Neufchâtel), cubed
½ cup beef flavored broth
2 cups shredded reduced-fat Cheddar cheese (8 oz.)
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 350°F. Spray 13x9-inch (3-quart) baking dish with cooking spray. Cook macaroni to al dente; drain as directed on package.
2. Meanwhile, in 12-inch nonstick skillet, cook beef, onions, bell peppers and steak seasoning over medium-high heat 9 to 11 minutes, stirring occasionally, until beef is thoroughly cooked, and vegetables are tender; do not drain. Remove from heat. Stir in cream cheese until melted. Stir in hot macaroni and broth.
3. Pour macaroni mixture into baking dish; top with Cheddar cheese.
4. Cover with foil. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until mixture is hot (at least 165°F in center) and Cheddar cheese is melted.
Tips:
For a low-carb version, switch out the macaroni for about 3 cups of cauliflower florets that have been par-boiled for about 3-4 minutes, use regular cream cheese and Cheddar cheese. You could also use a winter blend of frozen cauliflower, broccoli and carrots, for another option.