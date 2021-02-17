Residents of Keystone Care Center felt the love this Valentine's Day as they were gifted coco bombs from Mather Designs and valentines written by Keystone Elementary students over the weekend.
“We’ve always had a great partnership between the elementary and care center,” Kim Fisher, Keystone Instructional Coach said. “We’re the only school in our district that has a care center right in our backyard. It’s been interesting this past year since we haven’t been able to visit the care center because of COVID.”
Fisher, however, wanted to find ways to keep the students connected with the care center. During Halloween, the students paraded around the care center in their costumes and came up to the windows to show off their spooky outfits. On Christmas, they swung by to sing carols outside. For Valentine’s Day, Fisher took it another step further.
Kassie Mather, owner of Mather Designs, offered a giveaway of her delectable cocoa bombs to any grandparent or elderly person who could use a little love. Fisher messaged Mather to propose buying these cocoa bombs for the care center residents and would have the students design valentines for them as well.
“She volunteered to contribute to buying all the residents these cocoa bombs and said the kids would make valentines to go with them,” Mather said. “I know the activities director over there and went from there.”
The first and second graders at Keystone Elementary followed along with a YouTube video to create their valentines cards on Friday in class. Mather was working at the school that day as an associate and got to watch the kids draw their creations. On Valentine’s Day, the bombs and cards were delivered to 35 residents.
“We think it’s really nice of these kids to think of us during these times when they can't have their family come in as much,” Tracy Hanson, Keystone Care Center Administrator said. “The residents really enjoyed the valentines. They used to be able to see the kids in here all the time, but now there’s no visitations. It was nice for them to get cards.”
Mather was happy to spend her time baking the cocoa bombs and felt it was a great way to give back to a community that has supported her during the pandemic.
“Keystone has given me a lot of business, so something as simple as this is a great way for me to give back,” Mather said. “My grandpa was at the daycare center before he passed away. He was always really involved, so I feel like I’m just carrying on what he started. It’s great to make someone’s day better, but even better to show our kids how to do that.”
Fisher added the small act of kindness helps keep the students and community engaged with the care center at a time when residents need that connection the most.
“I went through the elementary as a kid and can remember going to the care center to read to the residents,” Fisher said. “We’re really proud of that connection here. We want to show kids there are way to still be involved in their community and have fun at the same time.”