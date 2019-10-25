Today is Friday, Oct. 25, the 298th day of 2019. There are 67 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Oct. 25, 1971, the U.N. General Assembly voted to admit mainland China and expel Taiwan.
On this date:
In 1760, Britain’s King George III succeeded his late grandfather, George II.
In 1812, the frigate USS United States, commanded by Stephen Decatur, captured the British vessel HMS Macedonian during the War of 1812.
In 1854, the “Charge of the Light Brigade” took place during the Crimean War as an English brigade of more than 600 men charged the Russian army, suffering heavy losses.
In 1910, “America the Beautiful,” with words by Katharine Lee Bates and music by Samuel A. Ward, was first published.
In 1954, a meeting of President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s Cabinet was carried live on radio and television.
In 1962, during a meeting of the U.N. Security Council, U.S. Ambassador Adlai E. Stevenson II demanded that Soviet Ambassador Valerian Zorin confirm or deny the existence of Soviet-built missile bases in Cuba; Stevenson then presented photographic evidence of the bases to the Council.
In 1964, The Rolling Stones made the first of six appearances on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”
In 1983, a U.S.-led force invaded Grenada at the order of President Ronald Reagan, who said the action was needed to protect U.S. citizens there.
Today’s Birthdays: Former American League president Dr. Bobby Brown is 95. Actress Marion Ross is 91. Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Knight is 79. Pop singer Helen Reddy is 78. Author Anne Tyler is 78. Rock musician Glenn Tipton is 72. Actor Brian Kerwin is 70. Actor Mark L. Taylor is 69. Movie director Julian Schnabel is 68. Actress Nancy Cartwright is 62. Actress Tracy Nelson is 56. Actor Michael Boatman is 55. Actor Kevin Michael Richardson is 55. Singer Speech is 51. Actress-comedian-TV host Samantha Bee is 50. Actor Adam Goldberg is 49. Actress Persia
— The Associated Press