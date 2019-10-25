PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON OCT. 25, 2012: Swales Precast of Strawberry Point used painstaking care lowering each 10,000-pound piece into place. Fundraising with the selling of bricks have paid for the project, along with private family donations for the soldier statues. The obelisk, a special tribute to World War I and World War II veterans, is the final large piece for the park. A concrete and brick patio will surround it when landscaping is done. The monument was ordered a little more than a year ago on Oct. 3, 2011 from Chickasaw Monuments, LLC of Nashua - owners Doug and Carol Strike. Lewiston Monuments of Lewiston, Minn., imported the black granite from India, created the monument from a design on paper, and did the engraving.