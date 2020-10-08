PUBLISHED IN THE OCT 8, 2015 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: From left to right are Oelwein Band members Megan Reagan, Olivia Williams, Martina Wilson, and Selenka Mortenson holding their trophy and awards from their recent competition. Olivia and Martina are wearing their racing jumpsuits which is part of the band’s costume for one of its performances. The band received three awards: Best Drumline and Best Color Guard (1A and 2A classes combined) and First Place in class 2A.