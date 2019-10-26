PUBLISHED IN THE OCT. 26, 2015 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Oelwein High School Cheerleaders traveled to Dubuque for the Spartan Challenge Cheer Competition and took second in the 2A Division. In front from left are: Samantha Gerstenberger, Kate DeHaven, Mercedes Cook, Judy Barron, Amanda Rohrig, Hanna Boleyn. In the middle are Peyton Lawless, Lawren Winfield and Martina Wilson. In back are Jensen Shannon, Jaida Houge, Sami Larson, Ashlyn Mustard, Kayla Logan and Brianna Feuerbach.