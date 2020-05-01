On this date:
In 1863, during the Civil War, Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson was accidentally wounded by his own men at Chancellorsville, Virginia; he died eight days later.
In 1890, the Oklahoma Territory was organized.
In 1908, the original version of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” with music by Albert Von Tilzer and lyrics by Jack Norworth, was published by Von Tilzer’s York Music Co.
In 1927, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Buck v. Bell, upheld 8-1 a Virginia law allowing the forced sterilization of people to promote the “health of the patient and the welfare of society.”
In 1957, Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy, R-Wis., died at Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland.
In 1968, “The Odd Couple,” the movie version of the Neil Simon comedy starring Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau, opened in New York.
In 1970, jockey Diane Crump became the first woman to ride in the Kentucky Derby; she finished in 15th place aboard Fathom. (The winning horse was Dust Commander.)
In 1972, a fire at the Sunshine silver mine in Kellogg, Idaho, claimed the lives of 91 workers who succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning. Longtime FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover died in Washington at age 77.
In 1982, the Weather Channel made its debut.
In 2011, Osama bin Laden was killed by elite American forces at his Pakistan compound, then quickly buried at sea after a decade on the run.
Ten years ago: Actress Lynn Redgrave died in Kent, Connecticut, at age 67.
Today’s Birthdays: Singer Engelbert Humperdinck is 84. Actress-activist Bianca Jagger is 75. Singer-songwriter Larry Gatlin is 72. Rock singer Lou Gramm (Foreigner) is 70. Actress Christine Baranski is 68. Fashion designer Donatella Versace is 65. Actor Brian Tochi is 61. Movie director Stephen Daldry is 60. Actress Elizabeth Berridge is 58. Rock musician Todd Sucherman (Styx) is 51. Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson (AKA The Rock) is 48. Former soccer player David Beckham is 45. Rock singer Jeff Gutt (Stone Temple Pilots) is 44. Actress Jenna Von Oy is 43. Actor Kumail Nanijiani is 42. Actress Ellie Kemper is 40. Actor Robert Buckley is 39. Actor Gaius Charles is 37. Pop singer Lily Rose Cooper is 35. Olympic gold medal figure skater Sarah Hughes is 35. Rock musician Jim Almgren (Carolina Liar) is 34. Actor Thomas McDonell is 34. Actress Kay Panabaker is 30. NBA All-Star Paul George is 30. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge is five.
— The Associated Press.