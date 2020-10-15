PUBLISHED IN THE OCT 15, 2015 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Mercy Hospital Leadership Team member Brenda Helmuth (foreground) reaches for the high spots as she helps her team put a new coat of paint on the Oelwein Community Plaza. The Mercy Leadership Team from Oelwein Mercy Hospital held a Day of Service Tuesday. Periodically, the team, which is made up of department heads and supervisors, donates a day to help a non-profit organization with a project.