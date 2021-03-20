PUBLISHED IN THE MARCH 20, 2012 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Little Husky was busy again with another Fitness Friday. It was held Friday, March 2 for Dr. Seuss’ birthday. Students ate green eggs and ham while watching the story “Green Eggs & Ham.” Each group listened to several Dr. Seuss books. “The King’s Stilts” prompted the kids to walk with the foot stilts and walk on the balance beam.