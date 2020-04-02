PUBLISHED IN THE APRIL 2, 2013 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Community Bank of Oelwein held a farewell open house Thursday for longtime employee Jim Arnold. Jim, who served as vice president and ag lender for 15 years, officially retired March 28. Oelwein Ambassadors stopped by CBO to congratulate Jim on his retirement and wish him well. Seated from left are Karon Henderson, Jim, and Lynsey Steil. Standing from left are Judy and Wayne Liebe, Janet Hofmeyer, Barb Darland, Ken Magsamen, Barbara Rundle, Connie Kaltenbach, Ann Sanderson, Tom Loew, Miss Oelwein Jenna Suckow, Susan Macken, Deb Howard and Delphine Marrah.