PUBLISHED IN THE JAN. 16, 2014 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Fayette County Legion Commander Rich Witt (left) is pictured with Fayette County Oratorical winner Kyle Bouska (center) from Oelwein and Winneshiek County winner Michael Foster from Decorah. The contestants gave 8-10 minute orations on the Constitution as well as a 3-5 minute extemporaneous speech on one of five chosen amendments to the Constitution.