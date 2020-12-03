PUBLISHED IN THE DEC. 3, 2014 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Jacob Mahloch, eighth grade student at Oelwein Middle School, was recently selected for participation in the 29th annual Opus Honor Choir Festival. Each Opus honor choir selected 180 of the best singers across the state of Iowa. Selections were made by means of a recorded audition. Jacob was accepted into the 7th and 8th Grade Bass Clef Honor Choir, which was directed by Dave Heupel.