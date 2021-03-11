PUBLISHED IN THE MARCH 11, 2015 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: The Oelwein eighth grade AAU volleyball team has qualified for the state tournament again this year. The girls will be competing March 21 at Simpson College in Indianola. Team members shown are (left to right): Hanna Boelyn, Emma Hefel, Drew Becker, Haley Woodson, Jaida Houge, Coach Shelly Houge, Madee Glenn, Kylie Parmely and Lani Alber.