PUBLISHED IN THE 2016 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Messerer-Fox Post 92 of Westgate recently dedicated its “All Veterans Memorial” at the front of the post home, along with a marble bench. Legionnaires at the dedication of the memorial from left are Don Nauholz, Gayle Tellin, Rick Trotter, Mark Kappmeyer, Lyle Gordon, Bob Belden and Jeff Arthur.