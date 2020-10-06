PUBLISHED IN THE OCT 6, 2018 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: The Oelwein Police Department hosted the final Party in the Park in September with proceeds designated this year to the Cedar Valley Honor Flight (Waterloo) program. Representatives of the Waterloo group were on hand to receive a check from Party in the Park Committee members and the Oelwein Police Department. CVHF were presented a check for $3,496.57. Pictured from left are (front row) Deb Howard, Sarah Scheels, John Mryzlak, Oelwein Police Chief Jeremy Logan, Carolyn Spence; and (back row) Oelwein Police Capt. Ron Voshell, Mike Mryzlak, Randy Miller, Jake Blitsch and Ashley Chalstrom.