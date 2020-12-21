Sixth grade students from Sacred Heart and the Oelwein Middle School were recognized at the D.A.R.E. Graduation ceremony on Friday, Dec. 7th, 2012. The ceremony was held at the Oelwein Middle School. During the ceremony, six D.A.R.E. students were chosen to read their essays and the sixth grade chorus performed. Curt Solsma, Financial Advisor, was the guest speaker. Oelwein Police Officer and D.A.R.E. teacher, Brandon DeJong, spent two weeks at the schools teaching the D.A.R.E. curriculum.