Nick Ericson, a volunteer firefighter with the Stanley Fire Department, tended to grilling duties Sunday afternoon for the annual ice cream social fundraiser held at the fire station. A choice of ribeye, hamburger or hot dog sandwich was available with chips and homemade ice cream. Due to COVID-19 concerns, this year’s event was carry-out only with patrons served conveniently from their vehicles. Funds raised go to assist with equipment upgrades and training classes for the all-volunteer fire department.