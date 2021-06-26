PUBLISHED IN THE JUNE 26, 2017 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Fire Chief Wallace Rundle will retire after 44 years with the Oelwein Fire Department. He became an active firefighter for the city of Oelwein on Feb. 13, 1962. At that time the city kept two firefighters on duty 24 hours a day. Rundle worked a 24-hour shift, was off for 24 hours, and then back on, alternating through the week. On Jan. 1, 1973, Rundle was named Oelwein Fire Chief and has worked in that capacity ever since.