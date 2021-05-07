PUBLISHED IN THE MAY 7, 2019 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Andrew Williams from Northeast Security Bank, at left, presents a donation check for $845 to James and Jodi McGrane for the Carson McGrane Memorial Fund. Northeast Security Bank employees raised money for a local charity by paying to dress casual on Fridays. The 2019 Northeast Security Bank “Dressing Casual for a Cause” funds were donated to the scholarship fund. Employeers absent from the photo include Jenny Bayness, Becci Neil, Kevin Vierow, Ellen Doese and Nick Curley.