PUBLISHED IN THE FEB. 21, 2012 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: The Oelwein Huskies USA 17U volleyball team took top honors in Sunday’s Warrior club tourney in Cedar Rapids. The Huskies were undefeated in morning pool play, and went on to win the championship bracket. Pictured front row from left: Mariah Scott and Abbey Roete. Back row: Coach Curt Solsma, Taylor Higgins, Jessica Boies, Meg DeHaven, Emily Woods, Lizzy Solsma and Coach Suzi Kennedy. Not shown are Sydney Pirillo and Krista Bushkofsky.