PUBLISHED IN THE MONDAY, DEC. 23, 1968, OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER — Kenny Estling and Oliver Friedlein were first-place winners in the outdoor lighting contest sponsored by the Aurora Town and Country Garden Club. Judges toured the Aurora area Sunday evening and announced the winners. Cash prizes of $5, $3, and $2 were presented to the first three places in each division. Estling was named winner in the town competition. Donald Child was second with Nick Quint and Norbert Knapp awarded a share of third. Friedlein won the country competition with Janet Tisdale second and Paul Hoaglan third.