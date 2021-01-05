PUBLISHED IN THE JAN 5, 2015 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: The Oelwein Huskies (pictured above) celebrate claiming the team title at Saturday’s Central Invitational wrestling tourney at Elkader. Oelwein finished with 97 points and crowned four individual champions — Brennon Ryan, Cole Stanford, Zach Lamphere and Travis McMillan. Lamphere (below right photo) won an individual tourney title for the fourth consecutive year.