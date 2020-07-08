On this date:
In 1776, Col. John Nixon gave the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence, outside the State House (now Independence Hall) in Philadelphia.
In 1889, The Wall Street Journal was first published.
In 1947, a New Mexico newspaper, the Roswell Daily Record, quoted officials at Roswell Army Air Field as saying they had recovered a “flying saucer” that crashed onto a ranch; officials then said it was actually a weather balloon. (To this day, there are those who believe what fell to Earth was an alien spaceship carrying extra-terrestrial beings.) Demolition work began in New York City to make way for the new permanent headquarters of the United Nations.
In 1950, President Harry S. Truman named Gen. Douglas MacArthur commander-in-chief of United Nations forces in Korea. (Truman ended up sacking MacArthur for insubordination nine months later.)
In 1972, the Nixon administration announced a deal to sell $750 million in grain to the Soviet Union. (However, the Soviets were also engaged in secretly buying subsidized American grain, resulting in what critics dubbed “The Great Grain Robbery.”)
In 1975, President Gerald R. Ford announced he would seek a second term of office.
In 1989, Carlos Saul Menem was inaugurated as president of Argentina in the country’s first transfer of power from one democratically elected civilian leader to another in six decades.
In 1994, Kim Il Sung, North Korea’s communist leader since 1948, died at age 82.
In 2011, former first lady Betty Ford died in Rancho Mirage, California, at age 93.
In 2012, Roger Federer equaled Pete Sampras’ record of seven men’s singles titles at the All England Club and won his 17th Grand Slam title overall, beating Andy Murray 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4.
In 2014, President Barack Obama appealed to Congress for $3.7 billion in emergency spending to deal with the immigration crisis on the nation’s southern border, where unaccompanied children were showing up by the thousands (Republican lawmakers rejected the request).
Today’s Birthdays: Singer Steve Lawrence is 85. Actor Jeffrey Tambor is 76. Rock musician Jaimoe Johanson is 75. Ballerina Cynthia Gregory is 73. Actress Kim Darby is 73. Actress Jonelle Allen is 72. Children’s performer Raffi is 72. Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck is 71. Actress Anjelica Huston is 69. Writer Anna Quindlen is 68. Actor Kevin Bacon is 62. Actor Robert Knepper is 61. Rock musician Andy Fletcher (Depeche Mode) is 59. Country singer Toby Keith is 59. Rock musician Graham Jones (Haircut 100) is 59. Rock singer Joan Osborne is 58. Writer-producer Rob Burnett is 58. Actor Rocky Carroll is 57. Actor Corey Parker is 55. Actor Lee Tergesen is 55. Actor Michael B. Silver is 53. Actor Billy Crudup is 52. Actor Michael Weatherly is 52. Singer Beck is 50. Country singer Drew Womack (Sons of the Desert) is 50. Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is 47. Actress Kathleen Robertson is 47. Christian rock musician Stephen Mason (Jars of Clay) is 45. Actor Milo Ventimiglia is 43. Rock musician Tavis Werts is 43. Singer Ben Jelen is 41.
— The Associated Press