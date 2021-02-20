PUBLISHED IN THE FEB. 20, 2012 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: The We Care, Community of Caring recipient of $250 in January was Oelwein Celebration, Inc., the committee that organizes and executes events for the local July 4th celebration each year. Pictured from left are Theresa Loban, committee member, Cindy Wilharm, Celebration co-president, Barbara Rundle, committee members and Jim Arnold, Community Bank of Oelwein vice president.