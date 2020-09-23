PUBLISHED IN THE SEPT 23, 2013 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Emma Miller, daughter of Andrew and Jodi Miller of Oelwein, has been chosen at Kid Captain for the Iowa Hawkeyes when they travel to Minnesota to battle the Golden Gophers on Saturday, Sept. 28. A little over a year ago, Emma, then 4-years-old, was rushed to the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital with a life-threatening reaction to a fever-reducing medication.