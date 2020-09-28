PUBLISHED IN THE SEPT 28, 2016 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Michael Haun was the lucky winner of the $100 cash prize, compliments of Community Bank of Oelwein, at the 6th Annual Fall Fling on Saturday. He picked the bag out all by himself. Pictured is Michael Haun and Lisa Bahe, Ag Loan Officer at Community Bank of Oelwein.