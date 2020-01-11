Today is Saturday, Jan. 11, the 11th day of 2020. There are 355 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Jan. 11, 1908, President Theodore Roosevelt proclaimed the Grand Canyon National Monument (it became a national park in 1919).
On this date:
In 1861, Alabama became the fourth state to withdraw from the Union.
In 1913, the first enclosed sedan-type automobile, a Hudson, went on display at the 13th National Automobile Show in New York.
In 1935, aviator Amelia Earhart began an 18-hour trip from Honolulu to Oakland, California, that made her the first person to fly solo across any part of the Pacific Ocean.
In 1943, the United States and Britain signed treaties relinquishing extraterritorial rights in China.
In 1964, U.S. Surgeon General Luther Terry issued “Smoking and Health,” a report which concluded that “cigarette smoking contributes substantially to mortality from certain specific diseases and to the overall death rate.”
In 1977, France set off an international uproar by releasing Abu Daoud, a PLO official behind the massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics.
In 1989, nine days before leaving the White House, President Ronald Reagan bade the nation farewell in a prime-time address, saying of his eight years in office: “We meant to change a nation and instead we changed a world.”
In 1995, 51 people were killed when a Colombian DC-9 jetliner crashed as it was preparing to land near the Caribbean resort of Cartagena — however, 9-year-old Erika Delgado survived.
In 2001, the Army acknowledged that U.S. soldiers killed an “unknown number” of South Korean refugees early in the Korean War at No Gun Ri, but said there was no evidence they were ordered to do so.
In 2003, calling the death penalty process “arbitrary and capricious, and therefore immoral,” Illinois Gov. George Ryan commuted the sentences of 167 condemned inmates, clearing his state’s death row two days before leaving office.
Ten years ago: Miep Gies, the Dutch office secretary who defied Nazi occupiers to hide Anne Frank and her family for two years and saved the teenager’s diary, died at age 100.
Today’s Birthdays: Former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien is 86. Actor Mitchell Ryan is 86. Actor Felix Silla is 83. Movie director Joel Zwick is 78. Country singer Naomi Judd is 74. World Golf Hall of Famer Ben Crenshaw is 68. Singer Robert Earl Keen is 64. Actress Phyllis Logan is 64. Musician Vicki Peterson (The Bangles) is 62. Actress Kim Coles is 58. Former child actress Dawn Lyn (TV: “My Three Sons”) is 57. Contemporary Christian musician Jim Bryson (formerly w/MercyMe) is 52. Rock musician Tom Dumont (No Doubt) is 52.
— The Associated Press