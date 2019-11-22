PUBLISHED IN THE NOV. 22, 2017 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Oelwein High School senior Amber Rosenstiel signed her letter of intent Tuesday morning to continue her volleyball career at Central College in Pella. Rosenstiel was a first team all-Northeast Iowa Conference choice this season. Rosenstiel said she chose Central because of the chance to play at the college level. “I always wanted to play at the highest level,” she commented. Rosenstiel plans to major in psychology and minor in Spanish. In the back row (left to right) is Oelwein volleyball coach Lee Andersen and Amber’s parents, Glenda and Marti Rosenstiel.