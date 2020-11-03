PUBLISHED IN THE NOV 3, 2018 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: John Vande Vorde, standing second from right, is pictured with many of his area neighbors and friends who came together to get his field crops harvested this season, while he works to get back to better health. Those who volunteered for the harvest included (not in order in the photo), John McMillan, Charlie Smith, Chuck Watson, Jim Olson, Dan Sperfslage, George Richardson, Kevin Passick, Laverne Lentz, Craig Wessels, Jerry Wessels, Doug Lentz, Les Grundemeyer, Al Heitz, Harlan Peterson, Don Beier, John Schwint, Jacob Wessels, John Beier and Jeff Anderson.