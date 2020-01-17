PUBLISHED IN THE JAN. 17, 2012 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Nine OHS students participated in the Meistersingers Honor Choir on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Wartburg College in Waverly. Approximately 400 students from area schools participated in the event. Honor Choir students were under the direction of Dr. Lee Nelson. OHS singers are members of the Chamber Choir and are students of Darci Fuelling.