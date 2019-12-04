PUBLISHED IN THE DEC. 4, 2012 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Grandview employees, residents and families are sharing funds raised at the annual Fall Festival with the Buchanan County Animal Shelter committee. Grandview staff recently presented a check for $500 to Mikki Hobart, BCAS board member. Seated are Cindy Franck, director of nursing at Grandview (left) and Mikki Hobart with Grandview’s family pet Demi. Standing from left are Dawn Dewey, activities, Jennifer Pattison, OA nurse, Lily Peterman, LPN, and Ashley Kuhlmann, ABCM marketing coordinator for Grandview and Oelwein Health Care. The funds raised from the Fall Festival were split between new picnic tables for the facility and the Buchanan County Animal Shelter, which is in the process of fundraising for a new facility to be constructed on the north edge of Hazleton.