PUBLISHED IN THE MAY5, 2012 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Oelwein JV golfer Tyler Christensen chips this shot in during a dual meet against New Hampton. The two teams battled to a 178-178 deadlock for the nine-hole event, but the Huskies emerged with the meet win by virtue of having a lower score from their No. 5 golfer. Oelwein also won the junior varsity competition, 197-205.