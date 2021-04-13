PUBLISHED IN THE APRIL 13, 2019 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Thursday’s super winds across northeast Iowa took a toll on everything from rooftops to trees and semi tractor trailers. One of the casualties reported in Oelwein was Bigfoot. The seven-foot Sasquatch was painted dark brown and strapped to one of the pine trees where it had been lurking since last July. Then Thursday, April 11, winds gusting to 60 mph uprooted the tall pine, which landed (thankfully) in an open space between houses. Robin’s beloved Bigfoot was found wedged beneath the tree trunk, an apparent victim of the windstorm.