PUBLISHED IN THE JULY 15, 2019 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: The Maynard High School class of 1950 met Friday, July 12, for a noon luncheon to celebrate their 69th reunion. The gathering was held at the Oelwein Pizza Ranch. There are 14 remaining from the 32 graduates from 1950. These six, along with five guests attended. From left are Norman Fink of Janesville, Charlotte Kuhens Glew of Maynard, Gerald Schmidt of Oelwein, Ritchie Kane of Westgate, John McSweeny of Kentucky, and Keith Allenstein of Atlantic. Ed Meyer, who organizes the annual gathering was unable to attend.